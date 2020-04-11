Actor Ayushmann Khurrana Praises Frontline Coronavirus Warriors

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): Through his self-written poetry, actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Friday praised and expressed gratitude towards all the corona warriors who are working on the frontline to combat COVID-19.The actor took to Twitter to share a video where he is seen reciting his self-written poem on the coronavirus crisis and the frontline workers.Through the poetry, the 'Vicky Donor' actor started with his real-life incident where a building near his house has been cordoned off due to coronavirus cases."Vo saamne vaali building kuchh din pehle seal hogayi, aur tabse aas pados k logo ki zindagi thodi tabdeel hogayi. Isi building k neeche vaali dukaan se to ghar ka saamaan aata tha, aur vo bimari k baare mei kuch din pehle bta dete to kya jaata tha. Aaj hum dare hue hai, jeevit hain par mare hue hain," he recited."Aaj lagta hai ki kaash kardein sab kuch theek is duniyo krke rewind. But believe me, this is nothing but the collective karma of human kind," he added.Khurrana then threw light on some harsh truths of life and spoke about how this country is run completely by the unskilled sector and how insignificant he as an actor is when it comes to helping the world in times of crisis."Salaam hai usko jo sadke saaf krta hai, kachra lekar jaata hai, ghar ka saaman lekr aata hai aur phir apne ghar jaata hai. Par humne usko vo izzat di hi nahi, hum paise vale hain humaare baap ka kya jaata hai, "he recited the poem."Aur vo bichaara darrta hai ki coronavirus uske parivaar ko na hojaaye vo apne bachey ko chhooo nahi pata hai. Ye ameer gareeb ka insaaniyat se pare ka naata hai. Is desh ko gareeb hi chalaata tha, gareeb hi chalaega, hume samay bhi sab suvidhayein gareeb hi dilaaega," his poem further read.He then urged people to give respect to the people working in the unskilled sector and also highlighted that no job is insignificant in this world."When all of this gets better, please pay respect to people. And please understand that there is no work or job which is insignificant in the world," he said.He then ended the poem by praising doctors, nurses, police officials and others working tirelessly to fight coronavirus."Aaj doctors, nurses, police, humaara security guard hai sabse kaam ke, aur mujh jaise Bollywood hero hai bas naam ke," he recited the poem.The 'Dream Girl' actor also said that people like him can only help the country with money and material but the actual battle is being fought by those who are out fighting coronavirus."Hum bas paise de sakte hain, hathiyaar de sakte hain par ladna unko hai, unhiko sab kuch sehna hai... humko to bas ghar par rehna hai.. humko to sirf ghar pe rehna hai," he ended the poem."This is for all the Frontline Warriors ~ fighting for us, saving us, risking their lives for us and our families against coronavirus! Have written these words to express my gratitude. I salute you. India salutes you. Jai Hind," he tweeted along with the video.The country's total coronavirus cases rose to 6,761 on Friday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Out of these, 6,039 are active COVID-19 cases, and 515 patients have recovered while 206 have died. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)