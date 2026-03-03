Pune, March 3: At least four people were injured after a steel beam from a temporary platform collapsed during a Holi celebration in Pune’s Mundhwa area on Tuesday afternoon. The incident occurred at Royal Palms, a privately owned event venue located on Koregaon Park Mundhwa Road, triggering panic among attendees.

According to police officials, the injured were immediately rushed to Sassoon General Hospital for treatment. Authorities have indicated that the number of injured may rise as further details emerge and more attendees come forward. Mulund Metro Slab Collapse: Horrific Viral Video Shows Auto Driver Struggling To Escape After Getting Trapped Under Crushed Vehicle.

Steel Beam Collapse During Holi Celebration Injures 4 in Mundhwa

Preliminary information suggests that the organisers had sought formal permission for the event from the Pune Police Commissioner’s office. However, officials from the Mundhwa police station confirmed that a detailed investigation is now underway to determine the exact cause of the collapse. Ahmedabad Gallery Collapse Leaves Nearly 20 Trapped in Sant Vinobabhave Nagar Slum, Fire Brigade Launches Rescue Operation (Watch Video).

Police teams reached the spot soon after the incident was reported. An officer stated that statements of eyewitnesses are being recorded to understand the sequence of events that led to the accident.

Authorities will also examine the safety measures implemented at the venue, including the structural stability of the temporary platform and other installations. The probe will assess whether there was any negligence on the part of the event organisers or contractors responsible for setting up the structure.

The incident has raised fresh concerns about safety compliance at large public gatherings, especially during festive celebrations like Holi, where temporary stages and platforms are commonly erected to host performances and activities. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the ongoing inquiry.

