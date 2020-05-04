After Contractual Teachers Call off Strike, Bihar Minister Says Govt Will Consider Demands Once Situation Normalises

Patna (Bihar) [India], May 4 (ANI): Bihar Education Minister Krishnandan Verma on Monday said that the government will consider demands of contractual teachers of government schools when the situation normalises.He also greeted the teachers for calling off their strike.Speaking to ANI, Verma said: "I greet contractual teachers of government schools for calling off their strike keeping in view the COVID-19 pandemic. We will consider their demands when the situation normalises."Contractual teachers were on strike since February demanding to get permanent spots. (ANI)

