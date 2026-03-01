While the specific circumstances of the incident have not been fully disclosed, reports indicate that Manjeet Singh Ral, known as Manj Musik, was involved in a serious accident over the weekend in London. The British-Indian music artiste and former lead vocalist of the UK band RDB has been reportedly hospitalised after the accident. ‘Salim Khan Is out of…’: Salman Khan’s ‘Jai Ho’ Co-Star Daisy Shah Provides Health Update on Screenwriter.

The singer was reportedly admitted to a local hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries. Due to the severity of the incident, medical professionals have advised the artist to remain under supervision, leading to the immediate postponement of his upcoming international travel and professional engagements.

Manj Musik To Miss Zee Cine Awards 2026 Performance

The accident has forced the "Swag Mera Desi" hitmaker to cancel his headline performance at the Zee Cine Awards 2026 in Mumbai. Manj was slated to arrive in India this week for a high-energy set that was expected to be a major highlight of the ceremony.

Organisers have expressed their support for the artist's recovery, noting that his signature fusion of Bhangra and urban hip-hop will be a significant miss for the event’s lineup.

Musical Career

Manj Musik is widely recognised as the former lead vocalist of the iconic UK-based group RDB (Rhythm, Dhol, Bass). Along with his brothers, Kuly and Surj, he helped pioneer the "Desi Cool" sound, blending traditional Punjabi music with global hip-hop influences.

Over his decades-long career, he has delivered numerous Bollywood chart-busters, including "Singh Is Kinng", "Sadi Gali", "Lal Ghagra" and "Whistle Baja". Copy or Tribute? ‘Bhooth Bangla’ Song ‘Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge’ by Pritam Draws Attention for Similarities to Satyajit Ray’s Bengali Classic.

Since transitioning to a solo career in 2014 following the tragic passing of his brother Kuly, Manj has continued to dominate the charts and collaborate with international heavyweights like Snoop Dogg and Ludacris.

