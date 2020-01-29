After IndiGo, Air India Suspends Kunal Kamra from Flying 'until Further Notice'

New Delhi [India], Jan 29 (ANI): Air India on Tuesday suspended stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra from flying with the airline until further notice citing "unacceptable conduct" in view of the incident onboard an IndiGo flight where the comedian accosted journalist Arnab Goswami and also made a video of it."In view of the incident onboard IndiGo, Air India wishes to inform that conduct of person concerned is unacceptable. With a view to discourage such behavior onboard flts, Kunal Kamra is suspended from flying on any Air India flt until further notice," Air India stated.Earlier, IndiGo suspended Kamra from flying on its airline for six months. The airline stated that Kamra's conduct onboard was "unacceptable behaviour".Kamra and Goswami were travelling in an IndiGo flight 6E 5317 from Mumbai to Lucknow on Tuesday when the incident happened. In the video posted by Kamra on his Twitter handle, Goswami, who can be seen glued to his laptop, did not respond to the former's heckling. "In light of the recent incident on board 6E 5317 from Mumbai to Lucknow, we wish to inform that we are suspending Mr Kunal Kamra from flying with IndiGo for a period of six months, as his conduct onboard was unacceptable behaviour," IndiGo said in a statement.The airline has advised passengers to refrain from indulging in "personal slander" whilst onboard, as this can potentially compromise the safety of fellow passengers. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)