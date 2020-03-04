After Saamana, Rashmi Thackeray Named Editor of Marmik Too

Mumbai, Mar 4 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's wife Rashmi Thackerayhas been named as editor of `Marmik', a Marathi cartoon weekly started by Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray in 1960.

Recently she was named the editor of the Sena mouthpiece `Saamana'.

The latest issue of Marmik which hit the stands on Wednesday carried Rashmi Thackeray's name as editor.

Bal Thackeray launched Marmik to highlight the issues of Marathi-speaking people in Mumbai after leaving his job as a cartoonist at the Free Press Journal.

Apart from the Saamana and Marmik, Rashmi Thackeray will also be the editor of Hindi eveninger `Dophar Ka Saamana'.

