AIIMS-Rishikesh to Make Lodging, Food Arrangements for Staff

Rishikesh, Apr 29 (PTI) After two if its employees tested positive for coronavirus, AIIMS in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh on Wednesday decided to make lodging and food arrangements for its staff.

"We are soon going to make separate food and lodging arrangements for AIIMS healthcare staff to prevent possible transmission of the disease to people in general", Garhwal Commissioner Ravinath Raman said.

This is to ensure that the hospital staff stay away from their families to curtail chances of the coronavirus spread, he said.

Four COVID-19 cases were reported by the hospital between April 25 and 28, of which two were their employees; one was a patient and the other was an attendant of another patient.

Amid reports that some landlords are asking AIIMS employees to vacate their premises, Raman said they should not harass their tenants and behave decently with them.

He warned of stern action if such a complaint is received from anywhere.

