Mumbai, July 4: An Air India pilot collapsed just prior to operating a flight from Bengaluru to Delhi, sources said on Friday. The pilot was immediately taken to hospital and the airline had to arrange another pilot to fly the passengers to their destination. Air India confirmed that "there was a medical emergency involving one of our pilots in the early hours of July 4." AI Pilots Carry Simulator Test After Ahmedabad Crash; Results Show Boeing 787-8 Kept Flying.

"There was a medical emergency involving one of our pilots in the early hours of July 4. As a result, the pilot was unable to operate the flight AI2414 from Bengaluru to Delhi, that he was rostered for, and was taken to a local hospital immediately," Air India said in a statement. "He is currently stable but continues to be under the supervision of doctors at the same hospital," the airline said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)