Lucknow, Nov 21 (PTI) BJP MLA Shalabh Mani Tripathi on Thursday alleged "media jehad" by journalists covering bypolls in Uttar Pradesh.

He coined "media Jehad" to mean "spreading most lies" and issued a list of the journalists covering the Moradabad bypoll.

Also Read | Manipur Unrest: Additional Central Force Arrive in Trouble-Torn State After Home Minister Amit Shah's Decision To Deploy 50 CAPF Units Following Emergency Meet in Delhi.

In a post on X, Tripathi said, "Just look at the list of journalists covering Moradabad from where most lies were spread in the UP byelections through edited videos and pictures."

He used hashtag 'MediaJihad' with his post, which also had list of those covering the November 20 bypolls on nine seats from various media houses.

Also Read | Gurugram Water Cut: Water Supply To Remain Shut From 10 AM to 10 PM in Parts of City on November 22 Due To Repair Work, Check List of Affected Areas.

Reacting to his post, Congress organisation general secretary Anil Yadav said this list has name of "Muslim journalists".

"The BJP MLA is conspiring for violence against these journalists. If anything happens to them then the MLA will be responsible.

"Media organisations should not only boycott Tripathi but also initiate legal action against him," Yadav said.

Before joining politics, Tripathi was himself a journalist. He was adviser to the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in his previous 2017-2022 regime.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)