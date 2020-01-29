Alexander Zverev Cruises to Australian Open Semifinal

Melbourne [Australia], Jan 29 (ANI): German tennis player Alexander Zverev on Wednesday progressed to the semifinals of the Australian Open.Zverev outclassed Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka 1-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 to reach his first Grand Slam semifinal.The German dropped only one set and came back strong to book his spot in the last four. Zverev won three consecutive sets to stun Wawrinka in two hours and 19 minutes.Later in the day, Rafael Nadal will take on Dominic Thiem in the quarterfinals. (ANI)

