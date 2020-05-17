Allocation of Rs 40,000 Cr to MGNREGS a Big Relief for Rural People: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI): Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Sunday welcomed the announcements made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today, saying that additional Rs 40,000 crore has been given to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA), which is a big relief for the people in rural areas. "Today Finance Minister Sitharaman as per directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced many measures about rural employment and allocated Rs 40,000 crore more to the MGNREGA. It will be a big relief for people in rural areas. It will create better infrastructure in rural parts of India," said Joshi while speaking to ANI."I thank the Prime Minister for addressing the major issues. This will resolve the issues related to the unemployed rural people and for finding out solutions regarding urban poor as well," he added.Joshi continued saying that for the health sector, the PM has taken a major jump by allocating more funds at different levels.Finance Minister Sitharaman today announced that the Centre has allocated an additional amount of Rs 40 thousand crore under the MGNREGS."The government will now allocate an additional Rs 40 thousand crore in the MGNREGS. It will address the need for more work including returning migrant workers during monsoon season," Sitharaman said while announcing the last tranche of the economic package announced by the government.She further announced that public expenditure on health will be increased and a dedicated hospital block for treatment of infectious diseases will be set up in each district across the nation. (ANI)

