Almost 2 Months After 1st Case, 2 Test Positive in Gondia

Gondia, May 19 (PTI) Gondia in Maharashtra reappeared on the COVID-19 map as two Mumbai returnees tested positive for novel coronavirus on Tuesday, almost two months after the first case was detected in the district, a health official said here.

He said a 30-year-old man from Karandi village in Arjuni Morgaon tehsil and a 22-year-old man from Amgaon tehsil tested positive.

"The 30-year-old man arrived in a truck from Chembur in Mumbai on May 15,and was in institutional quarantine, while the other, who works in a private hospital in Mumbai, came in a taxi on May 17 and got himself quarantined in the general hospital here," he said.

The first COVID-19 case in Gondia was a man who had returned from Bangkok and tested positive on March 27. He has since recovered and been discharged.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)