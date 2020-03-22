Amid Janta Curfew, This Minister Rediscovered His Culinary Talent

New Delhi [India], Mar 22 (ANI): Respecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for janta curfew, Mahendra Nath Pandey sent his staff on off.Amid making calls to his constituents spreading awareness about social distancing and hunger pangs, the minister reignited his passion for cooking."I used to cook vegetables in hostel days. Now that my family too has gone to village and with all the food shops shut today due to janta curfew, I recalled how good a cook I was. Amid making calls to constituents, felt hunger pangs. After a gap of 12 years, I cooked "kathal ki sabzi" and liked it," said Pandey.Later in the day, Pandey tweeted a video of him participating in the exercise called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to thank those involved in essential services amid coronavirus outbreak. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)