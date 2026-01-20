Surat (Gujarat) [India], January 20 (ANI): Chennai Singams faced their first setback of the ongoing Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) season 3, going down by 20 runs to Ahmedabad Lions in Match 17.

Asked to bowl first, Chennai Singams began on a disciplined note, according to a release. Anurag Sarshar continued his habit of striking early, dismissing Sikandar Bhatti in his opening over. Tight spells upfront, including Jagannath Sarkar's economical 0/5 in two overs using the ISPL Swing Ball, helped restrict the Lions to 26/2 at the five-over mark.

The Chennai Singams' bowlers maintained control through the latter half of the innings. Captain Ankur Singh led from the front with a measured spell at the death, supported by Anurag Sarshar and Ashish Pal, as Ahmedabad Lions were contained to 72/4 in their allotted 10 overs.

The chase, however, never gained momentum for Chennai. Both openers and Krishna Satpute were back in the pavilion within the first five overs, leaving the score at 27/3. Mohammed Nadeem and Sarfraz Khan attempted to rebuild, but Farman Khan turned the game decisively in the ISPL 50-50 Challenge Over, dismissing both batters. Googly Sub Sambhaji Patil's stay was brief as well, falling on the first ball he faced.

Regular wickets thereafter ensured the Singams remained under pressure throughout the innings. Chennai Singams eventually closed on 52/8, falling short by 20 runs and conceding their first loss of ISPL Season 3 to Ahmedabad Lions.

Chennai Singams vs Ahmedabad Lions match summary

Ahmedabad Lions: 72/4 (10 overs)Pradeep Patil 33*(27)Ashish Pal 2/14 (2 overs)

Chennai Singams: 52/8 (10 overs)Ketan Mhatre 12(9)Farman Khan 4/12 (2 overs)

Match Result: Ahmedabad Lions defeated Chennai Singams by 20 runs. (ANI)

