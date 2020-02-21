Amulya Who Raised 'Pakistan Zindabad' Slogan in Bengaluru Denied Bail

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Feb 21 (ANI): Amulya, who raised 'Pakistan zindabad' slogan at an anti-CAA rally in Bengaluru was denied bail by a judicial magistrate here. She will be kept in judicial custody for three days and the matter will come up before the local court on Monday.Amulya raised 'Pakistan zindabad' slogan at an anti-CAA rally organised by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi here on Thursday.A case has been registered under Section 124A (Offence of sedition) of the Indian Penal Code against Amulya."We have registered a suo moto case under Section 124A (sedition), 153A and B (promoting enmity between different groups and imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration). Once formalities are completed, we will produce Amulya before a judicial magistrate," B Ramesh, DCP Bengaluru (West) said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)