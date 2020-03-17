Andhra Local Body Polls: TDP's Ayyana Patrudu Slams Jagan Reddy

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Former state minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Ayyana Patrudu came down heavily on YS Jagan Mohan Reddy after the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister slammed the State Election Commissioner's (SEC) decision of postponing the local body elections for six weeks.Speaking to media here, Patrudu said, "People (are) laughing at Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's behaviour."He also took a dig at Reddy for saying that paracetamol is the only medication for coronavirus."Reddy is talking very carelessly. How can he control coronavirus with paracetamol tablet and bleaching power? Health Secretary was sitting next to him. Reddy should have asked him," Patrudu said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)