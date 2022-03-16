Actor Anushka Sharma, who is active on social media, often shares glimpses of her daily routine with her fans and treats them with pictures and videos.Recently, she shared a mirror selfie from her vanity van where she dressed up for a shoot. Virat Kohli Shares Adorable Picture With Wife Anushka Sharma, Calls Her, ‘My Rock’ (See Post).

On Wednesday, 'The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' actor took to her Instagram Story and shared a mirror selfie from her vanity van where she can be seen sporting a yellow puffed sleeve ensemble dress. Her hair was styled in soft curls and looked gorgeous in minimal makeup.

Check Out The Instagram Story Below:

Anushka Sharma's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

She captioned her story by writing, ''When you're ready and they're not''.Talking about Anushka's upcoming projects, she will be seen in her upcoming film 'Chakda Xpress', which is inspired by cricketer Jhulam Goswami's life and journey. She has started preparations and often shares glimpses of her preparations on social media.

