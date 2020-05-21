AP: Protesting Farmers Burn Paddy on Road, Demand Payment for Their Agriculture Produce

Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 21 (ANI): A group of farmers in Salur town of Vizianagaram district on Wednesday burnt paddy on the roads as a mark of protest for not being paid for their agriculture produce.The farmers alleged that they sold 15,000 quintals of paddy at the agricultural market in January, but have not been paid completely.The farmers said that they have met various officials but nothing have been materialised. In view of that, a group of farmers held protest by burning paddy.Salur town Sub-inspector Srinivas Rao said that the police bound over 15 farmers, took their signatures, warned them not to indulge in such acts, and released them immediately. (ANI)

