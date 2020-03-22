AP Reports One Fresh COVID-19 Case

Amaravati, Mar 22 (PTI): The sixth positive case of coronavirus was registered in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, officials said.

The sixth patient is the wife of the person who tested positive for coronavirus in Visakhapatnam on March 17 upon his return from Mecca. She contracted the virus from her husband, they said.

Special Chief Secretary (Health) K S Jawahar Reddy said the first patient, who tested positive for the novel virus in Nellore, has recovered and been discharged from hospital.

Subsequently, one case each have been registered in Ongole, Vijayawada and Rajamahendravaram besides the two in Visakhapatnam.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)