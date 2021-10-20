It's not at all easy for actor Jason Momoa to shoot 'Aquaman 2' as he suffered multiple injuries on the sets. During the latest episode of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', Jason opened up about the injuries, reported Fox News. Aquaman 2: Jason Momoa Unveils His First Superhero Look From the Action Film! (View Pics).

"I'm getting old...I messed up my eyes. I just got something in it that kinda cut it up, and then I've gotta get surgery, I have a hernia, I've got ribs out. I'm just getting beat up," he shared. Jason is no stranger to injuring himself. Aquaman 2: Fan Art Pits Blake Lively Against Emilia Clarke For Amber Heard's Replacement in the DC Film - Who'd Be Your Pick? Vote!

He had earlier revealed that he once broke his femur and injured his face, leaving a scar. Reportedly, he was also hit by a stuntman while filming 'Braven' in 2018.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)