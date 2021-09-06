Aquaman 2 also titled as Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, is still over a year away to release. But, to keep up the excitement Jason Momoa unveiled his look from the action film. In the first picture, Jason hold a serious look in a green and golden costume, while in the second picture we can see him in a darker look. While posting the images, Jason revealed that in the sequel, there is a new suit because there would be more action. Have a look!

