Actor Arjun Rampal on Wednesday shared a beautiful twinning moment with his son Arik as the super cute kid followed his father across the balcony. The 47-year-old actor shared a picture on Instagram in which the actor is seen twinning with his little kid in which they both are seen shirtless and sporting black trousers. The frame captures a broad balcony and a tattoo on Arjun's right shoulder, while Arik seems to clench his tiny wrists. While the adorable toddler is trying to replicate the walk of his dad, his diaper peeps through the waist. Arjun Rampal Tests Negative For COVID-19 After His Nail Polish Co-Stars Get Infected, Reveals He Will Be Retested in Four Days (View Tweet)

The 'Om Shanti Om' actor captioned the post as, "Mini Me." More than 42 thousand fans liked the post within an hour of being posted, with many adoring the duo in the comments section. Rampal's model girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and mom of Arik also chimed into the comments section and left black heart and nerdy face emojis. Arjun Rampal Quarantined At Home After Co-Stars Manav Kaul And Anand Tiwari Test Positive For COVID-19 On The Sets Of ‘Nail Polish’

Check Out Arjun Rampal's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram Mini me. A post shared by Arjun (@rampal72) on Oct 14, 2020 at 5:11am PDT

Of late, the 'Dil Hai Tumhara' actor has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans of his activities by posting pictures and videos. Last month, Rampal said that he's quarantining at his apartment after his co-actors Manav Kaul and Anand Tiwari tested positive for COVID-19. The actor, who was shooting for his upcoming feature 'Nail Polish', shared that he was waiting for the results of his COVID-19 test.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)