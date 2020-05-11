Army Jawan Killed in Lightning Strike in J-K's Poonch

Jammu, May 11 (PTI) One army jawan was killed when lightning struck a forward area in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Monday, officials said.

The lightning struck Dobi-Sujiwan area in Mendhar border belt in which the jawan, Sepoy Mohmmad Iqbal, was critically injured, the officials said.

He succumbed to injuries later, they said.

One other person was injured in the strike, they said.

