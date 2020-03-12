Army's Northern Command Chief Meets J-K Lt Governor

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 12 (ANI): General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Northern Command, Lt General YK Joshi met Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu at Raj Bhavan here on Thursday.Lt Gen Y K Joshi briefed the Lt Governor about the overall security situation along the international border, LoC and hinterland and the anti-terrorist operations being conducted by the Army.They also discussed various important matters relating to the role being played by the Army in safeguarding the territorial integrity and the internal security of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

