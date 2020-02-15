Arvind Sawant Allotted Cabinet-rank Status, Appointed Head of Maharashtra Parliamentary Panel

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 15 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Arvind Sawant was appointed head of Maharashtra State Parliamentary Coordination Committee by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on February 14.The three-member Maharashtra State Parliamentary Coordination Committee was formed by Thackeray on Friday.Sawant has also been given Cabinet-rank status following his appointment to the post.It is important to note that Sawant had resigned from his Cabinet minister post in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government following differences between the BJP and Shiv Sena in Maharashtra last year. (ANI)

