As Hizbul Gets New Chief, Top General Tweets 'Kitne Ghazi Aaye, Kitne Ghazi Gaye'

New Delhi (India), May 10 (ANI) Amid reports that terrorist group Hizbul Mujahideen has appointed Gazi Haider as its new commander in Kashmir, former 15 Corps commander and Defence Intelligence Agency head tweeted saying, 'Kitne Ghazi Aaye, Kitne Ghazi Gaye".Dhillon till two months ago was the commander of the Srinagar-based 15 Corps which is responsible for all counter terrorist and counter infiltration operations in the entire Kashmir valley.Soon after reports about Ghazi Haider's appointment as Hizbul Chief in valley started emenating, Dhillon tweeted "Kitne Ghazi Aaye, Kitne Ghazi Gaye."Dhillon was the commander of 15 Corps in Srinagar when the Pulwama stacks took place and he was instrumental in the many successful operations by security forces in which several terrorist leaders were killed.Recently when Hizbul terrorist Riyaz Naikoo was killed, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat has told ANI that whenever terrorist leaders were killed, it impacts their recruitments in the valley and dissuades youth from joining their ranks.Haider's appointment is to replace Naikoo as the head of the terror group supported and funded completely by Pakistan. ANI

