Phnom Penh, November 13: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday and discussed the Ukraine conflict, the strategic Indo-Pacific region and bilateral relations on the sidelines of the ASEAN-India summit here in the Cambodian capital.

Jaishankar is accompanying Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is leading the Indian delegation to the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit and the 17th East Asia Summit here. East Asia Summit 2022: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Participates in 17th Summit in Cambodia.

“A good meeting with US Secretary of State @SecBlinken. Discussed Ukraine, Indo-Pacific, energy, G20 and bilateral relations,” Jaishankar said in a tweet.

He also met UN chief António Guterres at the end of the ASEAN gala dinner on Saturday. Jaishankar held also talks with his counterpart from Thailand Don Pramudwinai. G20 Summit 2022: PM Narendra Modi’s Visit Short but Very Important in Indonesia, Says Indian Envoy Manoj Kumar.

“Always nice to catch up with DPM & FM Don Pramudwinai of Thailand. Discussed our shared regional concerns and the strengthening partnership with ASEAN,” he said.

“Met Canadian colleagues Trade Minister @mary_ng and FM @melaniejoly at the ASEAN gala dinner. All for greater trade and strategic convergence, while countering terrorism and opposing radicalization,” he said in another tweet. Jaishankar on Saturday discussed a range of issues with his counterparts from Canada, Indonesia and Singapore.