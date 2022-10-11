Australian cricketing stalwart David Warner has heaped praises on Telugu star Allu Arjun for winning an award for Pushpa. Warner, who danced on the number 'Srivalli' from the film, shared a collage featuring him and Arjun. In the image, Warner's face is morphed into Arjun's Pushpa character. On the other side Telugu star Arjun is seen in his Pushpa avatar. Pushpa: NYC Mayor Recreates Allu Arjun's Famous Hand Gesture Along With Actress Anasuya Bharadwaj (Watch Video).

"How good that @alluarjun took out the @filmfare awards for #Pushpa such an amazing achievement we loved it so much. Well done and congrats to all involved," wrote the cricketer, who played from the Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2021 in the Indian Premier League. Allu Arjun Ecstatic As Pushpa: The Rise Makes a Clean Sweep at Filmfare Awards, Says He Is Humbled (View Post).

Pushpa: The Rise - Part 01 is directed by Sukumar. It stars Allu Arjun as the titular character alongside Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna. The first of two cinematic parts, the film depicts the rise of a coolie in the smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood, a rare wood that grows only in the Seshachalam Hills of Andhra Pradesh.

