Allu Arjun is on cloud nine as Pushpa: The Rise has won various awards across categories from Best Actor, Best Film to Best Cinematography. He took to social media to share a post and thank all his fans and followers for showering the film with all the love. Allu Arjun Visits Attari Border With His Wife and Kids, Interacts With BSF Jawans There (Watch Video).

Take a look:

#PUSHPA CLEAN SWEEP AT @filmfare . BEST ACTOR , BEST DIR , BEST MUSIC DIR , BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY , BEST MALE SINGER , BEST FEMALE SINGER & BEST FILM . THANK YOU ALL . HUMBLED 🙏🏽 — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) October 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)