New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) recorded total sales of 7,62,052 units in FY 24-25, the company said in its filing to the exchanges on Tuesday.

This includes domestic sales of 5,98,666 units and export sales of 1,63,386 units. HMIL also reported total monthly March 2025 sales of 67,320 units, (Domestic: 51,820 units and Export: 15,500 units), with a growth of 2.6 per cent over last year.

Commenting on HMIL sales, Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer, HMIL said, "Solidifying our position further in India, HMIL continued its rein as the second largest passenger vehicle OEM in FY 24-25, thanks to the unparalleled trust of our customers on brand Hyundai. Our versatile SUV line-up grew stronger this financial year with the launch of the Hyundai CRETA Electric - our first indigenous EV and also the bold new Hyundai Alcazar. India's favourite SUV, the new Hyundai Creta continues to build on its popularity, by becoming India's No.1 SUV with sales of 52,898 units in Jan-Mar quarter of FY 24-25. HMIL further set industry benchmarks by surpassing the milestone of 2.5 Million SUV sales and 1.5 Million CRETA sales since inception (domestic + exports)."

The auto major added that HMIL continues to stand strong as India's largest exporter of passenger vehiclescumulatively.

It exported 1,63,386 units in FY 24-25, fortifying its position as an export hub for Hyundai Motor Company globally. The company the registered domestic sales of 5,98,666 units in FY 24-25, again reaffirming its second, as per the company. In terms of its position in the domestic passenger vehicle sales, it registered total monthly sales of 67,320 units in March 2025, with a growth of 2.6 per cent over last year. The SUVs contribute to 68.5 per cent of HMIL domestic sales in FY 24-25. HMIL surpassed the milestone of 2.5 million SUV sales and 1.5 million Creta sales cumulatively since inception (domestic + exports), the company added in the filing. (ANI)

