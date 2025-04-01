New Delhi, April 1: POCO C71 is set to be launched in India on April 4, 2025. The smartphone is anticipated to be positioned in the entry-level segment in India. As per reports, the POCO C71 price in India may be around INR 7,000. The Flipkart microsite for the POCO C71 has unveiled several important details about the upcoming smartphone. POCO has shared information about the smartphone's colour options, specifications and features. It includes details about the display, camera specifications, and the type of processor it will have.

The smartphone will come with TUV Rheinland certifications for low blue light emissions and flicker-free viewing to reduce eye strain during extended use. The POCO C71 will have a sleek design with curved edges. On the POCO C71, the volume rocker and power button are located on the right side while the SIM card slot is positioned on the left side. It will feature a split-type dual-tone colour design. The smartphone will be available in three colour options, which will include Power Black, Cool Blue, and Desert Gold. Realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G Price in India Teased Ahead of Launch; Know What To Expect and Check Other Details.

POCO C71 Specifications and Features

POCO C71 will feature a 6.88-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will also feature a wet touch support. The POCO C71 is set to be powered by an octa-core chipset, although specific details about the chipset brand have not yet been disclosed. The POCO C71 will support a storage capacity of up to 2TB through a microSD card. iPhone 17 Series Launch in September: Biggest Design Changes and Specifications Upgrades Expected in Upcoming Apple Smartphones in 2025; Check Details.

The smartphone will have a dual camera setup on the rear and will include a 32MP main camera. The POCO C71 will come with an 8MP front camera. The POCO C71 will feature a 5,200mAh battery, which will support 15W charging capacity. The POCO C71 will run on the Android 15 OS. The smartphone maker will offer two years of Android updates and four years of security patches. Additionally, the smartphone will come with an IP52 rating.

