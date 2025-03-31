By Shivani Sharma

New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): The electric vehicle (EV) market is rapidly evolving, and Morris Garages is an important player. This week on ANI Turbo talk we review MG's Windsor Essence EV, a futuristic yet practical addition to the segment.

Also Read | WWE RAW Free Live Streaming Online, March 31: Get Monday Night Raw Live TV Telecast Details With Time in IST.

This entrant brings a unique design philosophy and a suite of advanced features that aim to redefine the urban driving experience. However, like all innovations, it may take some getting used to for traditional car enthusiasts.

MG's Windsor Essence EV boasts the AeroGlide Design, a distinctive aesthetic that is sure to turn heads. While some may appreciate its bold and modern approach, others may find it unconventional.

Also Read | Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Visit London From April 8-10; Free Trade Agreement Talks May Figure in Meetings.

It's R18 Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels, Smart Flush Door Handles, and Illuminated Front MG Logo contribute to an upscale and futuristic appeal.

The EV embraces minimalism with a heavy reliance on its Grand View Touch Display, the largest in its segment.

Unlike traditional vehicles laden with physical buttons, this car relies on a screen-dominant interface, which might pose a learning curve for seasoned drivers. However, users can quickly adapt to its controls, making for a seamless driving experience over time.

The Infinity Sound System with a 9-speaker setup (including 4 speakers, 4 tweeters, and a subwoofer) ensures an immersive audio experience. Coupled with the 256-colour ambient lighting, the MG Windsor transforms the cabin into a high-tech lounge.

Designed for supreme comfort, this EV comes with Aero Lounge Seats offering a 135° multi-level recline. The Infinity View Glass Roof enhances the sense of space and openness. Features such as ventilated front-row seats, a 6-way power driver seat, wireless smartphone charging, and multi-function steering controls add to the ease of use.

For practicality, the car offers 604L of boot space, the largest in its segment, along with a 2700mm wheelbase that ensures a spacious cabin.

Under the hood, the MG Windsor Essence EV delivers 136 PS of power, making it a competent performer for city driving. MG claims a range of 332 km on a full charge, though real-world figures will depend on driving habits and the use of intelligent features.

MG claims that it has an industry-first Battery-as-a-Service (BAAS) that offers a lifetime warranty on the battery for the first owner, adding value to the purchase.

Safety is a strong point for the Windsor EV, as it comes with six airbags (dual front, side, and curtain) as standard across all variants. A 360-degree surround view camera and rear parking sensors make manoeuvring effortless parking.

Passenger safety is further reinforced with 3-Point Seat Belts and Seat Belt Reminders for All Seats, along with ISOFIX Child Seat Anchors, making the Windsor EV a well-rounded option for families.

Additionally, the Windsor EV is equipped with a range of advanced safety technologies. The Electronic Stability Programme (ESP) enhances driving stability, while Hill-Start Assist and Hill Descent Control ensure a smooth driving experience on inclined terrains.

Braking efficiency is optimized with all 4 Disc Brakes and an Electric Parking Brake with Auto Hold, providing additional control in various driving conditions.

Weather-related safety is addressed with Rain-Sensing Wipers and Auto Headlamps, ensuring clear visibility during adverse conditions. The Auto-Dimming IRVM helps reduce glare from headlights at night, contributing to safer night driving.

Visibility enhancements include LED Cornering Lights and Rear Fog Lamps, while Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) keeps the driver informed about tyre conditions.

The MG Windsor Essence EV starts at Rs15,99,800 (ex-showroom, New Delhi), making it a strong contender in the growing electric SUV space. It faces stiff competition from the likes of Tata Nexon EV, Tata Curvv EV, and Mahindra XUV400.

While its feature-packed offering and premium design give it an edge, its suitability is primarily for urban environments.

While its reliance on screen-based controls might take some time for drivers to adapt to, its spacious interiors, cutting-edge safety features, and premium audio setup make it a compelling choice for city dwellers. If you're looking for a stylish, futuristic EV for urban driving, the Windsor Essence EV is certainly worth considering. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)