New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): Volkswagen India on Tuesday opened pre-bookings for the highly anticipated all-new Tiguan R-Line, bringing this global best-seller from the brand closer to Indian customers, according to a release by the company.

A release added that customers can secure their pre-bookings at Volkswagen dealerships nationwide or through the company's official website.

In addition, the company has also commenced accepting customer interest for the Golf GTI on its official website.

The launch of these iconic models in India underscores the brand's commitment to delivering advanced and global cars for Indian customers that embody superior engineering, performance and innovation.

The Tiguan R-Line sets a new standard for performance SUVs, blending sporty aesthetics with precision engineering.

Equipped with 204 PS of power and 320 Nm of torque, the Tiguan R-Line delivers a sharper driving experience. Built for bigger presence and class leading performance, the Tiguan R-Line measures 4539 mm in length, 1859 mm in width and 1656 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2680 mm.

Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen India, said, "This year we are introducing two of the most iconic Volkswagen models to India. The entry of the all-new Tiguan R-Line marks a new chapter in the journey of our progress in India. With the Tiguan R-Line we are introducing the epitome of sharper performance, bigger spaces, stronger safety systems and much more in an SUV, that has been designed to turn heads. The wait for owning a Tiguan R-Line is nearly over as today we commence pre-bookings for a SUVW that has been captivating customer aspirations. From today we are also inviting customer interest for the Golf GTI, a legend from Volkswagen that needs no introduction."

Gupta, added, "Volkswagen has always been synonymous with innovation, engineering excellence, and dynamic performance. With the all-new Tiguan R-Line, we are redefining the SUV experience, building strongly on our core DNA of German engineering. We are certain the impeccable driving experience and advanced package will make this SUV stand apart."

The Tiguan R-Line will be available in Persimmon Red Metallic, Cipressino Green Metallic, Nightshade Blue Metallic, Grenadilla Black Metallic, Oryx White with Mother of Pearl Effect & Oyster Silver Metallic, for customers to choose from. (ANI)

