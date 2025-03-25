Austin, March 25: Elon Musk's EV firm, Tesla, saw a massive decline this month. Consequently, the tech billionaire lost his wealth by USD 132 billion. The company's valuation was affected as the Tesla stock stumbled in the second week of March 2025. Now, Tesla stock has jumped around 11.93% on Monday, March 24, 2025. This month, Tesla shares were reportedly hit due to various political, business, and government challenges.

Tesla is a globally renowned electric car maker with around USD 900 billion in total valuation (market capitalisation). However, the EV business suffered last year due to the rise of BYD Auto, a China-based EV firm that dominated the global market of electric vehicles. Yesterday, Tesla shares rose 11.93% to USD 278.39, marking a comeback after a fall. Trump Media Partners With Crypto.com To Launch Series of US-Made ETFs in 2025 Through Its Fintech Arm Truth.Fi.

Tesla Shares Rise Amid Attacks and Global Competition

Tesla saw a continuous decline in its shares for nine consecutive weeks before finally jumping over 11%. This helped the company recover the massive 15% drop on March 10, 2025. Elon Musk reacted to the historic fall, saying that the company would pull through it in the future, and he did not worry about the decline. The reports said that the market was optimistic about the innovative products offered by the company, such as Cybertruck, Tesla cars, Robotaxi, Optimus humanoid robot and more. Tesla also suffered vandalism or attacks on its EV cars that were burned down causing panic in the country.

Elon Musk's Tesla is expected to integrate artificial intelligence from xAI into its products and likely work on improving its autonomous driving features, such as FSD (Full-Self Driving), which is popular across global countries like China and Europe. Amid this, Tesla is also coming to India and likely offering products from its Germany factory, which may then manufacture them in India in the future. Suzlon Share Price Today, March 25: Suzlon Stock Gains After Brokerage Firm Sets INR 70 Target, Citing Wind Energy Growth; Check Latest Price on NSE.

Elon Musk Net Worth

According to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index website, Elon Musk boasts USD 320 billion in wealth. The tech billionaire's valuation dropped to USD 301 billion after a huge drop in Tesla shares this month. At the end of 2024, Elon Musk's net worth was about to near USD 500 billion amid the positive market trend.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 25, 2025 02:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).