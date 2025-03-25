The IPL 2025 is here! The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League has had some spectacular matches and more are lined up in store. A glittering opening ceremony was held at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata to mark the start of IPL 2025 after which the cricketing action took centre stage. Fans wondering where to IPL 2025 tickets, look no further because, in this article, we shall talk about just that. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are the defending champions, having won their third title in 2024. Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians are the most successful IPL teams, with five titles each. IPL 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Indian Premier League Season 18.

A total of 13 venues across India will host matches in IPL 2025. The group stage in IPL 2025 will feature 70 matches after which the four playoffs will follow. The IPL 2025 started with a KKR vs RCB showdown at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and the same venue will host the IPL 2025 final that is slated to take place on May 25. On Which Channel IPL 2025 Will Be Telecast Live? How To Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Indian Premier League Season 18 T20 Cricket Matches in India?

How to Book IPL 2025 Tickets Online?

IPL 2025 has several platforms where fans can purchase tickets. District by Zomato has partnered with Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans, Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad and interested fans can purchase CSK, GT, DC, PBKS and SRH tickets on its website and app. Similarly, tickets for Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 matches are available on BookmyShow. Royal Challengers Bengaluru match tickets for IPL 2025 can be purchased on Viago go. Also, franchises also sell IPL 2025 match tickets from their official websites and fans can check them out.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 25, 2025 02:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).