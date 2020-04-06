Bakeries Exempted from Lockdown in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Apr 6 (PTI) The Karnataka government on Monday exempted bakery and biscuit, condiments, confectionery and sweet units from lockdown and permitted them to operate with minimum staff.

The units shall notpermit serving or dinning in the premises and only parcel and takeaways were permitted, a circular issued by State Nodal Officer, Essential Commodities & Supply Chain Management Rajender Kumar Kataria said.

It noted the fact that bakery products and related items were being consumed by the patients, elderly people, children and general public.

The centre in a notification has permitted the functioning of food units engaged in bakery & biscuit, condiments, confectionery and sweet for manufacturing, supply and operating retail outlets with minimum staff and labour, the circular said.

It said, these units shall strictly follow the guidelines and instructions and the standard operating procedure issued by union the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the state Department of Health and Family Welfare with regard to the preventive measures to be ensured for combating COVID-19.

All employers shall ensure that these units maintain high standard of health, hygiene, sanitation and social distancing, it further said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa directed Ministers and officials to ensure ration is supplied to both BPL card holders and poor and the needy who don't have it.

The Chief Minister held meeting with top Ministers and officials in this regard, and directed them to see to that no complaints arise.

Yediyurappa on Saturday had said his government has made arrangements to supply food grains to non-ration card holders, most of them are from other states, during the lockdown. PTI

