New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued notice to Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra in a revision moved by Jai Anant Dehadrai. He has sought dismissal of the suit for custody of the pet Rottweiler Dog named Henry. He has also sought an interim relief of a stay of suit before the trial court.

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri issued a notice to Mahua Moitra and listed the matter for May.

Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai appeared in person and sought a date before April 29, when Moitra's petition for Henry's interim custody is listed.

He submitted that the suit is barred by law. There is a difficulty, and I request you to list the matter before April 29. At least stay the trial court proceedings.

The bench said that proceedings can't be stayed without hearing the other side.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra has already moved a petition before the Delhi High Court seeking custody of pet Dog Henry.

The High Court on February 19 issued notice to the respondent advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai on the petition.

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri had issued notice to Dehadrai and sought his response on the plea of TMC MP Moitra. The matter has been listed for hearing on April 29.

Mahua Moitra had challenged the Saket court order of November 10, 2025 refusing the 10-day custody of Henry every month.

Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai had appeared in person and said that the petition should be dismissed at the beginning (In Limine).

Saket court had declined the prayer of Mahua Moitra for custody of Henry. She has challenged the order and said that the order is bad in law and fact. She said that Henry resided primarily with her unless she went out of Delhi for engagement in official duties in her constituency. During that time, Henry resided with Jai Anant Dehadrai. (ANI)

