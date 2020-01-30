Bakery in New York Sending Cakes to Republican Senators with 'Let Bolton Testify' Message

World. (File Image)

New York [US], Jan 30 (ANI): A bakery in New York is sending cakes to all 53 Republican senators asking them to let former national security advisor John Bolton testify in the Senate, where impeachment trial against President Trump is underway.The bakery called 'Butter and Scotch' shared photos of the cakes on Instagram, with captions like "Don't go baking my heart" or "This trial is half-baked without witnesses". But each of them shared one line reading the same message over and over: "Let Bolton testify," reported The Hill.The Republicans in the Senate have faced increased pressure from Democrats and the public in the recent days to let Bolton testify after a report appeared in the New York Times about damaging claims Bolton allegedly makes about Trump in his forthcoming memoir.According to NYT, Bolton claims in the manuscript that the President had said he wanted to withhold millions of dollars in aid to Ukraine until the country announced investigations into his political rivals.While the White House is working to block publication of some aspects of the book, Trump has maintained the reported claims as untrue.The US President is accused of abusing his power by pressuring Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, who served on the board of a gas company in Ukraine, as Trump withheld USD 391 million in military aid that he later released. The President is also accused of subsequently obstructing a congressional probe into his actions.The Republican Party holds a 53-47 majority in the chamber and conviction requires a two-thirds majority. This means if all Democrats voted to convict, then 20 Republicans will also have to vote for Trump to be convicted and removed from office. (ANI)

