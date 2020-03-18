Banerjee Given Blood Transfusion, Still Critical

Kolkata, Mar 18 (PTI) Legendary Indian footballer and two-time Olympian PK Banerjee's was given blood transfusion on Wednesday and his condition still remained critical, the hospital where he is undergoing treatment said.

"He has received blood transfusion. He remains on haemodialysis support and is still in very critical condition," Medica Superspecialty Hospital stated.

The Asian Games gold medallist is suffering from Sepsis and multi-organ failure due to pneumonia on a background of Parkinson's disease, dementia and heart problems.

He is on ventilator support in the intensive care unit for more than two weeks now. He was hospitalised on February 7.

