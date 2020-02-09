Bangladesh Ahead in DLS, Inch Towards U-19 WC Title as Rain Stops Play

Potchefstroom, Feb 9 (PTI) Bangladesh were inching towards their maiden global cricket title with only 15 runs to get against India in the final of the ICC U-19 World Cup here on Sunday.

Replying to India's meagre score of 177, Bangladesh were 163 for 7 after 41 overs when rain stopped play.

However the good news for Bangladesh was that they are currently 18 runs ahead in terms of Duckworrth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) par score which is 145.

Skipper Akbar Ali was unbeaten on 42 off 76 balls along with Rakibul Hassan on 3. PTI KHS

