Bengal Liquor Shop Licensees Against Home Delivery; Shut Shop in Protest

Kolkata, May 7 (PTI) A day after the West Bengal government allowed home delivery of liquor and launched a website for the purpose, licensees downed their shutters in most areas of the state on Thursday in protest, saying it is not possible for them to take alcoholic drinks to the doorstep of customers.

Only 10 per cent of the liquor shops of the state were open during the day in the designated green, orange and red zones, except in containment areas, West Bengal Foreign Liquor OFF, ON, CS Shops and Hotel Owners Association said.

"Sales have plummeted drastically because of this. In the first three days, liquor worth Rs 130 crore were sold, while today it was negligible," said Sushmita Mukherjee, the assistant secretary of the association.

Mukherjee said the licensees will continue to keep their shops closed till the government comes out with a clear picture as it is not possible for them to deliver liquor at home.

For ensuring social distancing and minimizing footfall at retail outlets, the West Bengal State Beverages Corporation on Wednesday launched eRetail for online booking and home delivery of liquor.

Before West Bengal, states such as Chhattisgarh and Punjab allowed home delivery of alcoholic drinks. PTI dc

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)