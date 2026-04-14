Donald Trump Slams Pope Leo XIV As ‘Weak on Crime and Terrible for Foreign Policy’, Claims ‘He Wouldn’t Be in Vatican Without Me’

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 14 (ANI): Gautam Buddha Nagar Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) on Tuesday said that over 350 people have been arrested in connection with the recent Workers' protests, alleging that several individuals were "misusing" social media platforms to spread rumours and misinformation.

Speaking to reporters, ACP Rajeev Narain Mishra said that a section of people had been actively circulating false information through newly created digital networks, including WhatsApp bots and social media platforms, and a case was filed against them.

Also Read | Sam Altman Residence Attack: Texas Man Charged With Attempted Murder, Arson Had Target List of AI Executives.

He said, "We arrested over 350 people. Some were misusing social media, spreading rumours, and providing false information. Some were spreading misleading information through newly created WhatsApp bots and Twitter. Considering the sensitivity of this, a case has been filed against them. Today, workers are returning to work in many companies. In some places, some workers came and demanded that their demands be met. We have discussed with them patiently and explained it to them."

He informed that the Chief Minister has formed a high-level committee and the committee made a physical visit on Monday to assess.

Also Read | ICSE, ISC Result 2026 Expected Date: Check Passing Marks & Steps To Download Scorecard.

"The Chief Minister has formed a high-level committee. That committee made a physical visit yesterday, and many decisions have been made in the interest of the workers...We have CCTV footage and digital evidence, and those who have been caught were involved in some kind of disturbance, engaging in antisocial activities, blocking national highways, and state highways..." Mishra added.

Workers' protests continued on Tuesday in the Hosiery Complex in Phase 2 in Noida, despite the state government announcing a wage hike for workers. Police personnel were deployed at the spot.

The workers have been demanding an increase in minimum wages.

On Monday, the protests turned violent after an altercation with the police. The protesters pelted stones and torched vehicles, and were set on fire after an altercation with police.

Meanwhile, standing with the protesting workers, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi described their agitation over minimum wage demands as a reflection of wider economic distress faced by labourers.

In a post on X, Congress MP wrote, "What happened yesterday on the roads of Noida was the final cry of this country's workers--one whose every voice was ignored, who grew weary from endless pleading. A worker in Noida earns a monthly salary of Rs 12,000; rent costs Rs 4,000-7,000. By the time he gets a Rs 300 annual raise, the landlord hikes the rent by ₹500 a year." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)