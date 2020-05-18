'Beverly Hills Cop 4' Still Happening at Netflix, Says Director Adil El Arbi

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

London, May 18 (PTI) Director Adil El Arbi says the fourth film in the "Beverly Hills Cop" franchise, fronted by celebrated actor-comedian Eddie Murphy, is still in the works but it doesn't have a script yet.

El Arbi along with directing partner Bilall Fallah are attached to direct the film set at Netflix.

The upcoming movie will see the Murphy reprise his role as Axel Foley, a street-smart Detroit cop who finds himself transplanted to the streets of Beverly Hills.

"We're still involved in that project, and there's a screenwriter now on it that's going to try to write a first draft or a first treatment at least with the story," El Arbi told Digital Spy.

"So we're going to see what the first version will be, but we're very excited and hope that we can work with another icon like Eddie Murphy. That'd be great," the director added.

El Arbi and Fallah were signed on to direct the fourth movie since 2016 but the picture got stalled as they turned their attention to making "Bad Boys for Life", the 2019 film starring Martin Lawrence and Will Smith.

In the meantime, Murphy starred in Netflix's critically-acclaimed biography "Dolemite is My Name".

In October, Murphy announced work would begin on the fourth installment when he wrapped "Coming 2 America", a follow-up to the 1988 film.

The first two movies in the "Beverly Hills Cop" franchise were blockbuster hits, but the 1994 threequel was a commercial and critical disaster.

Paramount Pictures released the three previous films, but has given the rights of the fourth movie to Netflix. PTI

