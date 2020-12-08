Jaipur, December 8: A clash broke out between NSUI members holding a demonstration in support of farmers and BJP Yuva Morcha workers outside the BJP office here on Tuesday. Workers of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress, had assembled outside the BJP state headquarters to hold a demonstration where members from both the sides confronted each other and clashed. Bharat Bandh: Amit Shah Calls For Meeting With Farmer Leaders at 7 PM Today, Aims to End Impasse.

“We were holding a peaceful demonstration but the Yuva Morcha members hit some of our members,” NSUI spokesperson Ramesh Bhati charged.

DCP Manoj Kumar said some protestors tried to forcefully enter the BJP office and were stopped by police. He said the situation is under control.Bharat Bandh: 200 More Trucks Laden With Farmers to Arrive at Singhu Border To Join Protests, Delhi Police Step Up Security.

Watch the Video Here:

#WATCH Rajasthan: A clash erupted outside BJP office in Jaipur between BJP and Congress workers during a protest over #farmlaws pic.twitter.com/utzwhn4EKz — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2020

The 'Bharat Bandh' call given by farmers' organisations evoked a mixed reaction in Rajasthan where mandis remained closed but several shops were open as usual on Tuesday. The bandh is supported by the ruling Congress party in the state.