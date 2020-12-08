New Delhi, December 8: The farmers protesting against the farm laws called for a four-hour Bharat Bandh on Tuesday. According to a Hindustan Times report, as the strike took shape, the crowd at Delhi’s borders kept increasing by the minute and in fact, many more are on the way to join. Security at the border has been stepped up in view of more crowd.

Anavjeet Singh, a farmer from Balauli village of Ropar district, quoted in the report said, "About 200 trucks laden with farmers are set to arrive at the Singhu border by today afternoon. Many have already reached, hence the increase in the rush". Farmers' Protest: 32-Year-Old Farmer From Sonipat Found Dead at Tikri Border Allegedly Due to Cold Weather.

At the Delhi-Noida border, a farmer representative from Bharatiya Kisan Union was seen making an announcement, asking protesters to let an ambulance crossing from there, pass without any obstruction.

Rakesh Tikait, Spokesperson, Bharatiya Kisan Union said, "We have a meeting with the Home Minister at 7 pm today. We are going to the Singhu Border now and from there we will go to the Home Minister."

Home Minister Amit Shah has called farmers for talks this evening, a day before the government's sixth round of negotiations to end massive protests against farm laws.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 08, 2020 03:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).