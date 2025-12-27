Bhopal, December 27: A massive fire broke out in the timber market near the Patara drain in Bhopal on Saturday morning. Fire Officer Saurabh Patel said they received information about the incident at 2:44 am, and due to the intensity of the blaze, 16 additional fire tenders were dispatched to the spot. So far, 30 water tankers have been used to douse the fire. Patel further said that the fire has been brought under control and no casualties have been reported from the site.

Massive Fire Breaks out at Timber Market in Bhopal

#WATCH | Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh | A massive fire broke out in the timber market near the Patara drain in Bhopal. The fire has been brought under control. No casualties reported. pic.twitter.com/eAfE1Bb6m8 — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2025

VIDEO | Bhopal: Fire broke out in four shops at the timber market on Bharat Talkies Road has been brought under control. Flames have been doused, and teams from the fire department remain at the spot.#Bhopal #Fire #BreakingNews (Full video available on PTI Videos –… pic.twitter.com/KbJqThsWem — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 27, 2025

"We received information of the fire in the timber market at 2:44 am. Two fire teams were immediately dispatched from the fire station. Seeing the intensity of the fire, 16 more fire brigades were dispatched... We have used 30 water tankers so far. No casualty has been reported. There has been a loss of property." Patel told ANI. Further details are awaited.

