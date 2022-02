A fire broke out at the sets of the reality show 'Bigg Boss 15' in Film City, Goregaon, Mumbai, at around 1 pm today. Four fire engines were rushed to the spot to put out the fire. As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, no injuries have been reported so far. Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash Wins Controversial Reality TV Show; Kushal Tandon, Karanvir Bohra And Others Congratulate Her On Social Media.

The reason of the fire is still unclear. Meanwhile, the last episode of 'Bigg Boss' Season 15, hosted by superstar Salman Khan, aired on January 30. Actor Tejasswi Prakash lifted the 'Bigg Boss' Season 15 trophy and took home the cash prize of Rs 40 lakhs.

