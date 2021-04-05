Actor Ajaz Khan, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug case, has tested positive for COVID-19. According to NCB, Khan has been shifted to a hospital. The officers involved in this probe will also undergo a COVID-19 test. Bigg Boss 7 Contestant Ajaz Khan Arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau in Connection To a Drug Scandal.

NCB on Saturday conducted a raid at the residence of a TV actor and seized drugs in Mumbai's Lokhandwala following the interrogation of actor Ajaz Khan who was arrested earlier this week in connection with a drug probe. Ajaz Khan Arrested by Mumbai Police on Charges of Defamation, Hate Speech and Violation of Prohibitory Orders.

It is being reported that the actor and a woman of foreign nationality, who lived with him, left the residence minutes before the raid took place. The NCB is on the lookout for the duo.

Check Out the Tweet By ANI Below:

Earlier, the agency had on Friday conducted raids in Navi Mumbai and Jogeshwari areas based on clues found after questioning of Ajaz. He has been remanded to the custody of NCB till April 3 in connection with the Batata Gang drug case.

