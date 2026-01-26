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January 2026 will likely be remembered in the digital world as the month of the "AI Leak Epidemic." In a span of just three weeks, over half a dozen high-profile influencers across India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh found themselves trending for the same reason: an alleged private video or MMS leak.

However, unlike previous years, where victims often disappeared from the public eye out of shame, 2026 has seen a sharp divide in crisis management. While some stars like Arohi Mim have adopted a strategy of absolute silence, others like Alina Amir and Payal Gaming are setting new legal precedents by fighting back and filing formal complaints against people involved in making these viral videos and MMS links. Still Searching for MMS Video Leaks in 2026? Here is Why MMS is Dead.

Here is the complete breakdown of the recent MMS Leaks and Viral Video cases and their current status.

The 'Fighters' (Denied & Legal Action)

This group has actively confronted the perpetrators, using legal tools and forensic evidence to clear their names.

Alina Amir (Pakistan)

The Case: Viral links claimed to show a "leaked private video," which was actually an AI Deepfake.

The Response: "I Will Not Stay Silent." Alina Amir Exposes Viral 'Leaked Video Link' as AI Deepfake.

Action Taken: In a landmark move, Alina Amir released a video statement showing side-by-side proof of the AI manipulation. She escalated the matter to the state level by publicly tagging Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and the Cyber Crime Wing, demanding strict action against "digital violence."

Alina Amir Official Statement Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alina Amir (@alinaamiirr)

Payal Gaming (India)

The Case: A Deepfake video of the popular gamer (Payal Dhare) went viral, leading to massive harassment.

The Response: "Zero Tolerance." The Payal Gaming Comeback: From the 19-Minute MMS Video Hoax to Collaborating with MrBeast.

Action Taken: Payal Gaming filed a formal FIR with the Maharashtra Cyber Cell. Her swift legal action yielded results: authorities confirmed the video was fake and have reportedly detained multiple individuals responsible for uploading and spreading the content. Her case is now cited as a warning to those sharing such links.

How Payal Gaming Video Leak Culprits Were Arrested

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maharashtra Cyber (@mahacyber)

Fatima Jatoi (Pakistan)

The Case: One of the first targets of the 2026 wave, with "objectionable" clips circulating on X (Twitter).

The Response: "Direct Denial." Fatima Jatoi '6 Minutes 39 Seconds' Viral Video Original or AI?

Action Taken: Fatima released a video message clarifying that the clips were edited and fake. While she has not publicly confirmed an FIR filing like Payal, her immediate video denial helped stop the rumors from gaining legitimacy among her core fanbase.

Fatima Jatoi Video Response on The Leak

Fatima jatoi after viral video.pic.twitter.com/gw59OoQ71o — Alyan khan (@alyankhan57230) January 9, 2026

Keeping Silence on Viral Video and MMS Leaks (No Statement)

These influencers have chosen the "Starve the Troll" strategy, ignoring the hoax completely to prevent it from getting more "oxygen" or search volume.

Arohi Mim (Bangladesh)

The Case: A massive bot campaign pushed a "3-minute 24-second" video link, which was actually a phishing trap for betting apps.

The Response: "Business as Usual." Why Arohi Mim Has Not Denied the ‘3 Minute 24 Second’ Viral Video Link.

Action Taken: Despite her comment section being flooded with queries, Arohi Mim has posted her regular dramas and reels without acknowledging the scam. Experts suggest this is a calculated PR move to avoid validating a "link bait" scam that doesn't even contain real video footage.

Marry & Umair (Pakistan)

The Case: A "7 minute 11 second" video trend that used old vlogs with misleading thumbnails.

The Response: "Ignore and Move On." 7 Minute 11 Second Viral Video Couple 'Marry' and 'Umair' Arrested in Pakistan? Fact Check.

Action Taken: The couple has remained silent. Independent fact-checkers debunked the claim, revealing the footage was from an old YouTube vlog. By not addressing it, they treated the "scandal" as a non-event.

Senorita (Pakistan)

The Case: A mix of "crying video" clickbait and fake nude claims.

The Response: "Pending." Senorita Viral Video: Who is the Pakistani TikToker and Is the Link Real?

Action Taken: As the most recent target, the TikToker has not yet issued a statement. Her silence fits the pattern of victims who are waiting for the bot cycle to move on to the next target.

Ajaz Khan (India)

Case: In January 2026, involved in both an alleged "leaked private video" (MMS) and a "leaked chat" scandal with a fitness influencer.

Status: Ambiguous / Partial Denial. From Arohi Mim to Ajaz Khan: The Anatomy of 'Viral Video Links and MMS Leaks'; The PR Stunt Theory.

Details: While the actor has actively denied the "leaked chat" allegations, calling them "fake news" in recent interviews, he has not yet issued a specific statement addressing the secondary "viral MMS" rumors that surfaced alongside the controversy.

Ajaz Khan on Private Chat Leak

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajaz Khan (@imajazkhan)

The 2026 Viral Leak Videos and MMS Links: Status Report

Influencer Country Status Action Taken / PR Strategy Payal Gaming India Denied FIR Filed; Police confirmed Deepfake & detained suspects. Alina Amir Pakistan Denied Public Statement; Showed AI proof; Tagged Govt Officials. Fatima Jatoi Pakistan Denied Video Denial: Clarified clips were edited/fake. Arohi Mim Bangladesh Silent PR Silence; Ignoring "Link Bait" scam to kill rumours. Marry & Umair Pakistan Silent Ignored; Fact-checkers debunked the "7:11" hoax. Ajaz Khan India Ambiguous Partial Denial; Denied chats, no specific comment on MMS video.

The contrast between Payal Gaming's legal victory and Alina Amir's public defiance marks a significant shift in South Asia's digital culture. In previous years, the stigma of a "leak video or MMS" (even a fake one) forced women into hiding. What Arohi Mim and Fatima Jatoi Must Learn from Payal Gaming: Fighting Viral Video Deepfakes Links Legally.

In 2026, the narrative is changing. Influencers are increasingly recognising that these are not "scandals" but cybercrimes. The "Silence" strategy employed by Arohi Mim is effective for obvious scams (like betting links), but for AI Deepfakes that damage reputation, the "Payal Gaming Comeback" and "Alina Amir Model"; confront, debunk, and report, is becoming the new gold standard for digital self-defence.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (LatestLY Editorial). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 26, 2026 04:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).