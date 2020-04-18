Ajaz Khan Arrested by Mumbai Police on Charges of Defamation, Hate Speech and Violation of Prohibitory Orders

Ajaz Khan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Mumbai, April 18: Actor Ajaz Khan was arrested by Mumbai Police on Saturday after he made some controversial remarks in a Facebook live recently. A case has been registered against him at Khar Police Station on charges of defamation, hate speech and violation of prohibitory orders under sections 153A, 117 and 121 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Catch all the live news updates related to coronavirus pandemic in India and other parts of the world.

In a live interaction on Facebook, Ajaz Khan of Big Boss fame had allegedly said "If an ant dies, a Muslim is responsible, if an elephant dies, a Muslim is responsible. If there is an earthquake in Delhi, a Muslim is responsible, i.e a Muslim is responsible for any incident. But have you ever thought who is responsible for this conspiracy?"

ANI Tweet:

Mumbai: Actor Ajaz Khan has been arrested & case registered against him at Khar Police Station on charges of defamation, hate speech & violation of prohibitory orders. pic.twitter.com/1glDd9y4Q0 — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2020

Khan is an Indian film actor who has starred in movies such as Allah Ke Banday and Rakta Charitra. He has also acted in several daily soaps including Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki and Rahe Tera Aashirwaad. He is also known for his appearance in Big Boss season seven.